Loake Shoemakers to introduce digital product passports

British heritage footwear brand Loake Shoemakers has announced an exclusive partnership with UK tech company Buyerdock to integrate digital product passports across its entire product range.

The strategic collaboration will allow Loake to implement a new standard in transparency, sustainability, and customer engagement, as part of its commitment to innovation and responsible business practices.

The digital product passports will allow customers to access detailed product information, including origin, materials, sustainability efforts, and care instructions, via a QR code powered by GS1 digital link technology.

Ian Smith, sustainability manager at Loake Shoemakers, said in a statement: “We are excited to partner with Buyerdock, a leader in the DPP space, to provide our customers with comprehensive product information for every pair of Loake Shoes.

“This initiative aligns with our values of quality, craftsmanship, and transparency, and we believe it will enhance the customer experience. Having a unique system that will automatically generate the correct EU packaging recycle logos ensures we remain compliant too.”

The move also positions Loake Shoemakers as a forerunner in the shoe industry ahead of upcoming EU regulations, ensuring compliance with the latest sustainability and circular economy standards.

Kevin Dixie, co-founder of Buyerdock, added: “Loake Shoemakers are a brand rich in heritage and we are really pleased they have chosen Buyerdock as their DPP solution. The automation of our digital product passports and on-demand creation of our QR code is crucial for brands with multiple thousands of SKUs.

“The world of fashion, textiles and shoes will need to start building their digital product passports very soon in order to comply with the new EU law.”