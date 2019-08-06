Lobos to launch first personalisation service on Wolf & Badger

Luxury handbag and belt-bag brand Lobos is set to launch the first personalisation service on Wolf & Badger through its ‘Chapter II Milano’ AW19 collection of artisanal handbags.

The new personalisation service will launch later this month and will include bespoke hand-painted designs from small to complete bags and personalised initials. Prices for bags will range from 350 pounds to 640 pounds, while personalisation will start from 25 pounds for small graphics, 80 pounds for medium bags and 250 pounds for full bag graphics.

The personalisation service will also be available for shoppers to order in Wolf & Badger stores, whereas before it was exclusively available online through the Lobos website.

The AW19 ‘Chapter II Milano’ collection is a homage to the city of Milan and Italian craftsmanship, which have always influenced and inspired the co-founders and siblings, Monika and Patryk.

Founded in 2018, Lobos’ story began with a vision to create a prêt-à-porter collection of coats with leather, detachable pockets. However, before long the brand began focusing exclusively on bags following requests from customers for the pockets to be sold separately. The brand collaborates with independent artists and offers a variety of personalisation options which celebrate individuality, personality and artisanal design.

In January, the brand entered the UK market for the first time with its AW 19/20 collection, ‘Milano’.