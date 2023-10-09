Loewe and On continuing collaboration with Cloudtilt sneakers

Spanish brand Loewe, led by creative director Jonathan Anderson, is continuing its collaboration with Swiss performance sportswear brand On with the launch of a new lifestyle sneaker.

The all-new ‘Cloudtilt’ silhouette has been developed by Loewe and On, blending luxury design with Swiss engineering, with a focus on “beauty in diversity of movement and personality”.

The ‘Cloudtilt’ merges design development based on human movements, explains On in the press release, and as each human moves in different ways, the technology features sequentially collapsing ‘Clouds’ that adapt to the wearer’s movement for seamless weight transfer from heel to toe.

Loewe and On ‘Cloudtilt’ sneaker 'Lime Green' Credits: On

It’s the first shoe in On's lifestyle range to incorporate ‘CloudTec Phase,’ an innovative computer-generated midsole technology that offers cushioning with fewer components for a smooth, ultra-lightweight ride. The technology is fine-tuned using Finite Element Analysis software that simulates walking stress on the legs and feet, meaning that the ‘Cloudtilt’ is “precision-crafted to offer superior cushioning for long days walking”.

Featuring a knitted sock construction, speed laces and Loewe x On collaboration brand, the ‘Cloudtilt’ is a streamlined design. The outer sole's EVA foam also provides super soft landings and minimises the use of rubber, which only features in targeted contact spots for added durability and stability.

Loewe and On ‘Cloudtilt’ sneaker 'Forever Blue' Credits: On

Sustainability is also a key focus as part of the Loewe x On collaboration and the ‘Cloudtilt’ features an engineered mesh upper made from 99 percent recycled polyester, and all packaging is made from 100 percent recycled industrial materials.

The ‘Cloudtilt’ lifestyle sneaker will be available in two drops, with the first launching on October 12 featuring Loewe’s signature bold colour palette, including Lime Green, All Black and All White. The Men’s drop 1 will also include Forever Blue and Khaki Green colourways, while the women will have Purple Rose and All Navy hues.

The second drop launches in January 2024 and will include Sand and Wild Rose colourways, alongside exclusive Slate Grey colour for men and Beet Red for women.

The collection will be available from both brands’ websites and in selected On and Loewe stores worldwide from October 12.

Loewe and On ‘Cloudtilt’ sneaker 'Khaki' Credits: On

Loewe and On ‘Cloudtilt’ sneaker 'All Navy'Credits: On