Loewe reveals second Ghibli chapter with Spirited Away collection

Luxury house Loewe has revealed a new collaboration with Studio Ghibli following the success of its previous collection inspired by the film studio’s My Neighbor Totoro.

For its second chapter in the collaboration, the house’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, has created an exclusive capsule honouring the animated cult film, Spirited Away.

Each item in the line features one of the iconic characters from the Oscar-winning film, each displayed in either embroidery or marquetry. Some pieces also draw influence from the traditional Japanese ‘boro’ technique, which utilises indigo-dyed scraps to create a patchwork effect.

The collection is the latest in a series by the house since it established a line of dialogue with Studio Ghibli. In November 2021, the Loewe Foundation became a patron of the Tokuma Memorial Cultural Foundation for Animation to support the studio’s cultural activities and exhibitions. The agreement sees the luxury house provide three years of financial support to the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Japan.

To promote the new collection, a campaign shot by Juergen Teller aims to present the fantastical Spirited Away world through imagery that features singer and performer Dua Saleh.