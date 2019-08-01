London Beauty Week to launch this September

London Beauty Week will make its debut in Covent Garden in September with a week-long consumer and trade event that aims to mirror London Fashion Week.

The event aims to “celebrate the power of the British beauty industry” with a series of masterclasses, beauty workshops and panel discussions on sustainability, trends, and the state of the industry, as well as showcase new beauty products and host supper clubs. In addition, there will be an outdoor ‘Beauty Playground’ in the heart of Covent Garden.

The showcase is a partnership between Covent Garden and the British Beauty Council and will be held from September 11 to 15, coinciding with London Fashion Week, which runs from September 13 to 17.

Michelle McGrath, director of Covent Garden said in a statement: “Covent Garden is proud to be a founding member of London Beauty Week and work alongside the British Beauty Council to bring this to this event to life for the first time.

“Covent Garden has London’s biggest selection of global beauty brands per square metre, so this is an opportunity to celebrate new innovations in this increasingly valuable industry as it continues to grow.”

With a focus on the future of the beauty industry, Britain’s Next Big Beauty Brand competition will launch during the week, offering start-up beauty companies the chance to win beauty business mentoring from experts and a central London retail space.

The panel will be judged by individuals from Covent Garden, the British Beauty Council and trend forecaster WGSN, with the winner given a prime retail spot in London’s beauty hub Covent Garden to sell their product, mentoring from the British Beauty Council and access to WGSN’s premium subscription services for a year.

Millie Kendall, chief executive of The British Beauty Council, added: “Beauty is a buoyant sector and contributes significantly to the UK economy. As a growing industry that is a force for good, we are focused on supporting brands and creating jobs via our three pillars reputation, education and innovation.”

In 2018, the beauty sector generated 27.2 billion pounds in consumer spending, while consumers spent 3 billion pounds on cosmetic products, and the industry supported nearly 600,000 jobs.

The British Beauty Council adds that there is as an upwards trend for consumers to spend more within beauty and this showcase in Covent Garden in what is known as London’s Beauty Quarter, as it features more standalone beauty boutiques in one square mile than anywhere else in the capital, is the perfect place to highlight the industry.

Covert Garden includes Charlotte Tilbury’s first flagship store to Tom Ford’s only European grooming store as well as global beauty brands Chanel, Dior, Deciem, Nars, Jo Malone, Penhaligon’s, Aesop and Miller Harris.

Further details on London Beauty Week, including full programme and partners, will be released later in August.

