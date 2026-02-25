London College of Fashion returns to London Fashion Week with MA class of 2026 showcase

London College of Fashion (LCF), part of University of the Arts London (UAL), returned to the official London Fashion Week schedule with a catwalk and showroom presentation spotlighting its MA Class of 2026.

The showcase featured collections from students in the MA Fashion Design Technology (Menswear) and MA Fashion Design Technology (Womenswear) programmes. The presentation took place at The Chancery Rosewood, where The Grand Ballroom was transformed into a runway and exhibition space for postgraduate work.

Andrew Teverson, Provost of LCF, described the presentation as a reflection of the School of Design and Technology’s emphasis on innovation, critical thinking and technical skill development. He noted that the showcase highlights how postgraduate students are engaging with the evolving demands of the global fashion industry.

TIGER PENG Credits: LCF MA26 Catwalk by Roger Dean

GERAINT BRIAN LEWIS Credits: LCF MA26 Catwalk by Roger Dean

In addition to the London Fashion Week event, the LCF MA26 School of Design and Technology exhibition is open to the public through February 24 at the college’s East Bank campus in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The exhibition is free to attend.

Creative direction extended beyond garments, with hair led by John Vial and the Beautick team, make-up by Charli Avery and team, and original catwalk music composed by Toby Boston.

The annual postgraduate showcase continues to serve as a platform for emerging designers to present industry-facing collections while reinforcing LCF’s role in connecting fashion education with the professional sector.

QIAN TAN Credits: LCF MA26 Catwalk by Roger Dean

LINGLE ZHAO Credits: LCF MA26 Catwalk by Roger Dean

JIYUAN FAN Credits: LCF MA26 Catwalk by Roger Dean