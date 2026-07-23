London College of Fashion students win inaugural AI fashion prize in China

Two students from the London College of Fashion (LCF), University of the Arts London, have won the top award in China's first large-scale artificial intelligence fashion design competition, highlighting the growing role of AI within fashion education and creative practice.

The competition, the Global AI+Fashion Innovation Application Competition, attracted nearly 5,000 entrants from more than 10 countries. Judging was led by Chinese couture designer Guo Pei alongside industry representatives from LVMH and Google Cloud, reflecting increasing collaboration between fashion and technology sectors.

The winning team, Shen Tianjun and Kuang Yilin, developed a collection that explored harmony between nature, technology and fashion through the use of AI-assisted design tools. Their work was recognised for combining creative storytelling with emerging digital design methods.

The competition forms part of Shenzhen's broader efforts to position itself as a centre for fashion technology and AI innovation. Rather than focusing solely on garment aesthetics, the event encouraged participants to explore how artificial intelligence can support concept development, visualisation and new approaches to fashion creation.

The recognition of LCF students comes amid wider adoption of AI across fashion education and industry. Universities are increasingly introducing AI-assisted design, digital prototyping and generative design tools into their curricula, while fashion companies continue to explore AI applications in product development, merchandising and consumer engagement.

For fashion educators, the competition illustrates how AI is becoming an additional creative tool rather than a replacement for design skills. It also reflects the growing importance of preparing students to combine traditional design knowledge with emerging digital technologies as fashion education evolves alongside industry needs.