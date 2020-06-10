London fashion-tech company launches custom face mask service

YR, a London based fashion-tech company, has launched its new custom face mask service that allows consumers and businesses to design their own reusable mask.

People can use the YRMasks website, which was launched on May 29, to create their own design and see it printed on a face mask. As the service has been successful in the UK, the company has now expanded to the American and European markets.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, many governments around the world have been requiring the mandatory wearing of face masks. In order to meet this demand, YR has been repurposing its technology, which includes product customization and on-demand production.

“We wanted to create something fun and easy to help people get access to the masks they need to carry on normal day-to-day living,” said Tim Williams, CEO of YR, in a statement. “The masks can also be bought in bulk and be fully customized for business. It’s a great way to inject your personality into a mask.”

The company also pointed out that its masks are not suitable for healthcare and industrial settings, but rather for situations where social distancing is not possible, such as public transport and shops.

YR’s masks, which are printed and shipped from the UK and US, are made from soft cotton, feature an outer shell of polyester, come with a replaceable filter and take about 2 days to be printed and shipped.