London Fashion Week announces new Chinese tie-up

London Fashion Week is currently in full swing and organiser the British Fashion Council has announced the importance of forging stronger ties with China, as leading Chinese e-tailer Vip.com is confirmed as sponsor for the first time.

As part of its sponsorship of London Fashion Week, Vip.com will be helping British brands and designers to launch into the ever-expanding China market.

In her speech opening LFW, Caroline Rush, chief executive of British Fashion Council, said: “I thank you all, our long-term partners and new partners, in particular Vip.com who join us as a sponsor of London Fashion Week, this season. Vip.com is a leading Chinese e-tailer.

“The teams are here now and all week for those that want to hear more about their platform and their ability to launch businesses into China.”

Jenny Jioe, managing director of fashion at vip.com, added at the event: “The fashion market in China is extraordinarily sophisticated and fast-paced, and hungry for new design talent. Our consumer is aware of London’s creative pedigree, and ready for both news and product. I know from first-hand experience that the brands in London, with all their energy and unbridled creativity, are precisely what we are looking for.”

Vip.com announced as LFW sponsor

Commenting on what Vip.com brings to London-based brands, Rush added: "The nature of working with so many new businesses, is that they don't have the advertising power of the global fashion brands. What they have is incredible products that a fashion-forward Chinese consumer is going to love. Our role is to shine a light on these businesses and work with our partners at Vip.com to introduce these brands to a highly engaged audience in China."

Vip.com is one of China’s top three e-commerce retailers, with annual retail sales of 11.2 billion dollars, 57.8million active customers, over 335 million orders in 2017, and eight individual international sourcing offices. In 2016, Forbes ranked Vip.com as No.2 in its top 100 companies with the highest growth.

The new partnership takes sponsorship at LFW into new, global realms of business and marketing, Paul Tyce, the Chinese e-commerce site's UK country manager explains: "We are going to stage a show that is exclusive run by Vip.com. We will offer live streaming to our customers in China, in-depth cooperation with designers, and fashion and art exhibitions. This isn't just about title sponsorship."

The British Fashion Council is also working with China’s largest retailer JD.com, which is sponsoring the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund prize for the first time this year. The shortlisted designers for the 200,000 pounds prize and year-long mentorship was announced earlier this week, which includes David Koma, Huishan Zhang, Le Kilt, Marques’ Almeida, Molly Goddard and Rejina Pyo.

Image: Courtesy of Vip.com - Jenny Jioe, Vip.com managing director of fashion and Caroline Rush, chief executive of The British Fashion Council