London Fashion Week AW17 - Day 4

London - Day four of London Fashion Week kicked off to vibrant start Monday morning, starting with a catwalk show from Serbian designer Roksanda Ilincic and ending with a stunning show from British heritage fashion house Burberry, whose finale included models remerging with ornate collars, decorative headpieces and elaborate hoods added to their outfits covered in ruffles, feathers and fur.

Roksanda aims AW17 collection at the "Woman Warrior"

Roksanda Ilincic opened her show with a brief tribute to the late London Fashion Designer Richard Nicoll . British composer Michael Nyman played his Wonderland soundtrack as a sole model wearing a silk dress in Nicoll Blue, the colour created in honour of Nicholl's life work by his close friends together with the Pantone Color Institute, took to the catwalk. Roksanda Autumn/Winter 2017 collection was inspired by different cultures, including the East and West, coming together to dress what she called a "woman warrior." However, the resulting collection was not harsh, but rather fluid, strong and feminine, featuring flowing dresses reminiscent of kimonos, draped dresses cinched in at the waist with wrap belts and a-line overcoats. The colour red was the main colour used throughout the collection, ranging from bright cherry to deep burgundy, combined with yellows, cobalt blue and hints of pastel shades.

Erdem, the ready-to-wear collection from Erdem Moralioglu, looked to his roots for his inspiration for Autumn/Winter 2017. Taking references from Turkey's Ottoman empire, such as the high, wrapped necklines, he combined them with England's famed florals and tartans. The result was a collection that included the designer's signature use unique textiles and vibrant prints, with intricate detailing. The collection mainly consisted of dresses which elegantly covered the female form, with long, bell sleeves and ankle length skirts nipped in at the waist.

Aspinal of London returned to Claridge's to host its Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation later on in the day under the invitation "A Night at the Theatre". The collection featured a number of celebrated classic, iconic styles revamped for the upcoming season with hint of leopard print and snakeskin print, as well as number of limited edition pieces, such as the hand-embellished Pegasus clutches. The British leather goods house also unveiled a new design for Autumn/Winter 2017, namely the Editor's Clutch, a simple, yet classic 3 pocket bag. Personalisation was also main feature for AW17, as Aspinal of London showcased the limitless possibilities available to customise its mini-trunk clutch and smaller leather goods with your own design using special patches.

Christopher Kane stepped into the world of 'See Now, Buy Now' this London Fashion Week by offering his Devine handbag and sneakers for sale in his Mount Street store, online and at selected retailers immediately following his catwalk show on Monday afternoon at the Tate Britain. However what makes his handbag and high-top sneaker even more unique is the fact they were launched into outer space on February 6, from Derbyshire. The handbag and sneaker endured temperatures of minus 64 degrees Celsius according to the company, before returning to earth three hours later. Similar to other designers at London Fashion Week, Christopher Kane also sought out to offer women a tougher look in these uncertain times. Inspired by factory workers uniforms, Kane used a mix of modern techniques as well as traditional craftsmanship which resulted in a collection consisting of floral silk print dresses with an Asian twist, holographic pleated dresses and foiled cashmere silver twinset, as well as dresses and a-line skirts decorated with 3D sequinned flowers.

Other highlights of the day included heritage brand Pringle of Scotland's AW17 catwalk show, which saw the brand revamp the idea behind wrapping tartan into tie-wrap dresses and tops, either buttoned in place or held together by oversized kilt pins. The brand also reworked the classic diamond argyle pattern for the 21st century, by applying it to sportswear inspired top, cropped jumpers and bodycon dresses. Hill and Friends unveiled its AW27 collection at Cafe Royal, which included new handbags styles such as the Friendly Padlock Bag and the Happy Tweency Mouse Bag in a series of colours and materials.

London Fashion Week AW17 is set to run until February 21st, followed on by Milan Fashion Week which opens Wednesday, February 22nd.

Homepage photo credit: Courtesy of Burberry

Photo 1 credit: Roksanda AW17, Catwalkpictures

Photo 2 credit: Erdem AW17, Catwalkpictures

Photo 3 credit: Christopher Kane AW17, Catwalkpictures

Photos 4 & 5: Hill and Friends AW17, FashionUnited - Danielle Wightman-Stone