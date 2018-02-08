London Fashion Week Festival announces line-up

British designer Zandra Rhodes, Nicola Formichetti’s Nicopanda and Juicy Couture are headlining this season’s London Fashion Week Festival, which takes place immediately following London Fashion Week later this month.

The consumer-facing fashion event from the British Fashion Council will include designer catwalk shows featuring Zandra Rhodes archive, Nicopandi’s spring/summer 2018 collection and Juicy Couture’s ready-to-wear line.

Digital influencer and founder of Fashion Me Now, Lucy Williams, will curate part of the shopping galleries this season bringing together a mix of established and emerging designers across womenswear, menswear, accessories and jewellery, while senior fashion director of Love magazine, Steve Morriss will be the stylist for the Designer Trend shows.

The festival will also feature a talk series focusing on fashion, tech and lifestyle, with speakers including fashion icon Daphne Guinness, menswear buyer Darren Skey, The Gal-Dem Collective, Fiorucci chief executive Janie Schaffer, designers Markus Lupfer and Orla Kiely, lifestyle entrepreneur Deliciously Ella, digital influencers Jim Chapman, Lucy Williams and Niomi Smart as well as a careers in fashion talk from top fashion executives.

This season immersive experiences will also be offered for the first time following a partnership with Another_Space who will be hosting yoga sessions on the catwalk, while Embellished Talk will hold one hour workshops giving guests the opportunity to learn the art of embellishment.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of British Fashion Council said: “We are excited to announce 2018’s new iteration of London Fashion Week Festival which aims to give consumers not only insight and experience of the fashion industry, but an unrivalled weekend of style, innovation, shopping and wellbeing.

From iconic Zandra Rhodes on the catwalk, to curated spaces by industry insiders Steve Morriss and Lucy Williams and panel discussions from Daphne Guinness and Deliciously Ella, the weekend celebrates the creative breadth and depth of London.”

The London Fashion Week Festival welcomes 14,000 guests across its four days, as well as hosts 120 international and British brands. This season’s event takes place from February 22-25 at The Store Studios in London, the same venue as London Fashion Week.