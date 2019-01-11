London Fashion Week Men's Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest collections direct from the London Fashion Weeks Men's Fall/Winter 2019-20 shows.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the inspirational shows and latest news from London Fashion Week Men's. A new venue in the capital's edgy Shoreditch district played host to the Designer Showrooms and BFC Show Space, alongside presentations and runway events taking place at locations across the city. From avant-garde to ready-to-wear, London's menswear scene proved once again, to be a hotbed of homegrown talent with names such as Liam Hodges, Christopher Raeburn and A Cold Wall on the bill. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three menswear collections making impacting into the Fall/Winter 2019-20 season and beyond. Streetwear and sportswear aesthetics were contrasted with nods to classic tailoring at Kent & Curwen and sci-fi movie influences at Liam Hodges. At Christopher Raeburn, organic fibres and fine knits added a luxe appeal to his protective and practical staples.

Christopher Raeburn

Christopher Raeburn's 10th anniversary collection clearly illustrated the designer's ongoing commitment to sustainability. Repurposed parachutes, organic cotton and recycled yarns were transformed into contemporary outerwear silhouettes while patchworked pieces put the focus firmly on zero-waste production. Cashmere and hand-knits provided a luxurious contrast with the high-performance protection and street-infused playfulness of Raeburn's functional outerwear.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Christopher Raeburn Fall/Winter 2019-20

Liam Hodges

Inspired by the 1995 film 'Hackers' Liam Hodges' latest show used futuristic, sci-fi references combined with a 90s vibe to put a fresh spin on suiting and sportswear. Bleaching and tie-dye were accompanied with wet-look finishes, PVC trims and hints of metallic, highlighting the construction techniques of panels, patchwork and pockets. A collaboration with Ellesse yielded sneakers adorned with macro salt crystal imagery, echoing the Ellesse skiwear collection.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Liam Hodges Fall/Winter 2019-20

Kent & Curwen

Footballing legend David Beckham's co-ownership has undoubtably created an added buzz around Kent & Curwen's well-received collections. This season, designer Daniel Kearns brought a sartorial edge to the label's ever-evolving streetwear aesthetic, taking inspiration from original founders Eric Kent and Dorothy Curwen. A blend of military tailoring and casual knits featured reworkings of the brand's rose logo in gold thread or as a Velcro patch. Three womenswear looks provided the introduction to a complementary capsule range launching in Fall 2019.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Kent & Curwen Fall/Winter 2019-20

