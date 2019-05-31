London Fashion Week Men’s returns to the Truman Brewery

London Fashion Week Men’s (LFWM) is just around the corner, with the three-day menswear event taking place from 8-10 June.

LFWM, now in its fourteenth edition, celebrates London at its best, a vibrant and creative hotbed that continues to draw the best design and menswear talent.

This season the event returns to the Truman Brewery as part of the official BFC Show Space, a curated showroom of brands and experiences. The location will also host the NEWGEN Pop-Up Showroom and the DiscoveryLAB, a creative space hosting a unique mix of catwalk shows, presentations, experiential thinking and events which will shine a light on the depth and breadth of our creative industry.

Visitors coming to London in search of fashion and culture can also check out the Manolo Blahnik exhibition at the Wallace Collection, which opens on June 10th. At the Victoria and Albert Museum the Mary Quaint exhibition is currently on show, a curation of many unseen pieces from the designer’s personal archive.