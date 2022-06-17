London Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2023

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the Spring/Summer 2023 edition of London Fashion Week Men's.

Celebrating heritage and culture underpinned many of the collections at London Fashion Week, reflecting the vibrancy of the host city and the experiences of the designers who inhabit it. Merging and melding dual nationalities and integrating cultural histories or past remembrances in fresh and contemporary ways, provided exciting new perspectives on Britishness and the multicultural experience.

Ahluwalia

Spanning an entire continent, Priya Ahluwalia’s collection, ‘Africa is Limitless’ explored the culture, art, flora, and fauna that makes Africa's fifty-four nations unique. Also drawing on her Nigerian and Indian heritage, the collection featured a patchwork of Ahluwalia’s signature wave tailoring, football kit patterns reimagined as knit patterns, and traditional African drapery. Printed pieces inspired by Nigerian textile patterns and jewelled accents and headwraps from Liberia, completed the culturally rich showing.

Labrum London

Titled ‘Freedom of Movement’, Labrum’s collection explored a society without borders in a celebration of cultural merging. In a fusion of African and UK culture, lightweight tailoring was rendered in yellow, pink, green or checkerboard prints, topped off with hats by London milliner Lucy Barlow. The playful, dandy vibe was underscored with a serious message. The profits from the sale of tees emblazoned with symbolic patterns and ‘Designed by an Immigrant’ graphics will be donated to Choose Love, a charity that supports refugee communities around the globe.

Robyn Lynch

Another designer referencing her heritage was Robyn Lynch. Taking inspiration from one of her mother’s 1980’s holiday souvenir tees, Lynch reworked it into luxe yarn and knit iterations. Exploring her Irish roots saw a plethora of Irish linen adapted into non-traditional cargo pants and summery takes on the classic Irish Aran knit. Beach towel-like ponchos, waterproof recycled nylon and rubbery Croc sandals were ideal for a day at the beach, with a palette of olive green, red and yellow offering a sophisticated take on sporty brights.

