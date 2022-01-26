London Fashion Week releases AW22 schedule

The British Fashion Council has unveiled the autumn/winter 2022 schedule for London Fashion Week, taking place from February 18 to 22.

The February edition is being billed as a digital-physical hybrid event, showcasing both womenswear and menswear brands, with the schedule currently including 131 confirmed participating designers/organisations.

The BFC said in a press release that 37 designers have chosen to do a physical catwalk show, including Edward Crutchley, Matty Bovan, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha, Roksanda, Erdem, Bora Aksu, and Rejina Pyo.

A number of emerging designers including Nensi Dojaka, <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/nensi-dojaka-wins-2021-lvmh-prize-for-young-designers/2021090757561” target=”_self”><u>winner of the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers</u></a>, menswear designers Saul Nash and S.S. Daley, and up-and-coming womenswear designer Conner Ives have also opted to showcase their autumn/winter 2022 collections with a catwalk show.

There will also be nine presentations from the likes of Rixo, Scott Henshall, Feng Chen Wang, and Bethany Williams, with designers including Edeline Lee, Toga, and Temperley London holding appointments.

In addition, independent fashion label <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/people/16arlington-co-founder-kikka-cavenati-dies-aged-28/2021110759055” target=”_self”><u>16Arlington will host a catwalk show featuring an unseen collection</u></a> to honour co-founder Federica Cavenati who died in November 2021.

LFW to feature 37 catwalk shows on-schedule for February edition

Alongside the physical schedule, London Fashion Week will also have 66 digital activations available on its digital hub, which is freely accessible to everyone, industry professionals and global fashion consumers alike.

The city-wide celebration programme will also be returning this season, added the British Fashion Council, with a full schedule of events and activations open to the public running during LFW to unite the capital in a festival of “creativity and innovation”. The full city-wide celebration programme will be announced in the coming weeks.

The BFC also added that it is “working closely” with the UK Government to ensure that LFW can go ahead safely, in accordance with relevant guidelines.