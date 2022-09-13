London Fashion Week shows rescheduled due to Queen's funeral

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has confirmed that no London Fashion Week (LFW) shows, presentations or events will take place on the Queen's state funeral, Monday, September 19.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, the BFC has said that as LFW is a business-to-business event it can still go ahead, while observing Royal Protocol, and is asking participating brands to "show consideration" during the national 10-day mourning period.

Designers said they wanted the showcase to go ahead to celebrate the Queen’s “legacy and commitment to creativity and design,” explained the BFC, and that a one-minute silence will take place at the Christopher Kane show on Sunday, September 18, for the industry to pay respects. The fashion organisation is also organising a space for the industry to write tributes to the monarch at the NewGen Venue at Selfridges Hotel.

The BFC reiterated that this season's LFW would be "scaled back to focus on business," meaning no parties or events beyond collection presentations and catwalks will be permitted. The planned City Wide Celebration will instead take place in October, alongside parties and events that have been rescheduled, and designer shows and presentations. An exact date for this activity is to be confirmed.

Burberry and Raf Simons cancel LFW shows out of respect for the Queen

Most of the rescheduled shows from Monday have been moved to Tuesday, September 20, including Chet Lo and Richard Quinn, the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design recipient. The BFC is calling on editors and buyers to extend their stay/delay their travel to Milan until Wednesday morning “to support the designer and experience the LFW schedule in full”.

In a statement, the BFC added: “We ask that you the local and international fashion community attend London Fashion Week and support the designers – it’s been an incredibly challenging two years for the industry so it’s important that we stand together and support the industry for what is an unparallel commercial opportunity for participating brands and designers.”

Some brands, however, have already decided to cancel their shows. British luxury brand Burberry was the first to pull out from LFW as “a mark of respect,” with Raf Simons and contemporary label Tove following suit. While Balearic label Annie’s Ibiza, which was to make its debut at LFW, have been forced to cancel its spring/summer 2023 show due to its venue’s royal affiliations.

A spokesperson told FashionUnited over e-mail: "Annie’s Ibiza has been working closely with the British Fashion Council on rescheduling the show to an earlier date. However, due to our venue's policies of royal affiliation, all events have been postponed during this time of mourning. Effectively taking the decision out of our hands. Therefore, it is with great sadness that Annie’s Ibiza will have to postpone its first London Fashion Week show."

Annie’s Ibiza added that it will return to London Fashion Week in February 2023.

In addition, the ‘Real Leather. Stay Different.’ competition, run by Leather and Hide Council of America in partnership with ArtsThread, has also confirmed that it will be rescheduling its global final to November.

London Fashion Week will take place from September 15 to 20.