London Fog and Jeremy Scott unveil second collaboration

London Fog and Jeremy Scott have teamed up for a second time. The American lifestyle brand and luxury designer first collaborated in Spring 2019, creating a capsule collection of spring styles that updated timeless pieces from London Fog.

For the new Fall 2019 collaboration, Jeremy Scott has created a new iteration of the London Fog women's trench coat. Using his signature bold and playful style, Scott looked to streetwear references for inspiration and created a trench coat with a graffiti tag print that spells out "London."

The letters "NYC" are emblazoned in a graffiti style at the bag of the coat.

“I wanted to interject a dynamic and graphic element contrasting with the beautiful, classic iconography of the trench this season and thought about the commuters riding the subway to work and the graffiti on the trains," Scott said in a statement. "I brought these two worlds together literally with NYC and London tagged on the trench in bold colors in an energetic and graphic rendition."

The London Fog x Jeremy Scott Fall 2019 trench coat retails for 298 and is currently available for purchase through London Fog's e-commerce site. it will also launch at select Macy's locations and through the Macy's site later this month.

Image: Iconix Brand Group