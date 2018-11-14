London label MIH Jeans enters administration

MIH Jeans, a brand that refers to itself as the London girls’ go-to denim brand, has entered administration earlier this month after it was unable to meet its financial obligations.

According to Drapers Record the full team of 15 staff members were made redundant at the end of October. MIH chief executive Johan Quintus told Drapers: “The brand licensor is now in discussions to ensure the spring 19 collection, one of the label’s strongest yet, is delivered into the accounts whilst it seeks an agreement with another global or regional licensee in order to mintain the future continuity of the brand.” MIH Jeans is stocked in retailers including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Fenwick.

MIH stands for Made in Heaven, a brand founded in 1969 and resurrected in 2006 by Chloe Lonsdale, granddaughter of the founder.

The company’s UK website and online store remain operational.

Photo credit: MIH Jeans website