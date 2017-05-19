London Pre Collections returns to The Hoxton

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is set to present this season's line-up of designers for the Hoxton Collection at The Apartment in the Hoxton, Holborn once more.

This season's designer showroom, which is set to run from June 12 to 13, will feature womenswear ready-to-wear pre collections from new designers including Eudon Choi, Fyodor Golan, Rejina Pyo, Teatum Jones and Teija as well as returning designers Phoebe English and Shrimps.

"Creating a focal point for pre collections in London is one of the many ways we help designers find dynamic ways to present their collections and support a more fluid selling calendar," commented Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive, BFC. "This is our third year with the Hoxton and we are so grateful to them for providing this support and opportunity to so many incredible brands, at a time when key press and buyers are gathered London."

Following directly on from London Fashion Week Men’s, which runs from June 9 to 12, London Pre Collections aims to build on the momentum of international businesses visiting the city while accelerating the growth of British designer fashion brands. Part of a group of BFC showcasing and business support initiatives, the initiative aims to support British designers and brands from school level to emerging talent.

"Working with the BFC on The Hoxton Collective for the third year running is a key part of The Hoxton’s commitment to championing home-grown, emerging talent," added Sharan Pasricha, Chief Executive, The Hoxton. "We’re proud to be able to support this year’s line-up which features an incredible selection of designers. Like the previous two years, we hope that by transforming The Apartment into individual designer showrooms, we will be able to help elevate these talented, emerging designers and build awareness amongst key buyers and press to support their future."