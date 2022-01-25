London’s Alighieri partners with Yoox on capsule

Sustainable jewellery brand Alighieri has partnered with luxury platform Yoox on a capsule “dedicated to friendship, love and sharing special moments”.

The London brand, founded by Rosh Mahtani in 2014, utilised the ancient method of lost wax casting to create the unisex capsule. Created in London’s jewellery district Hatton Garden, the process involves the transformation of wax to bronze, which is then gold plated to create the final look.

The collection consists of a set of broken heart necklaces, a bracelet, two rings and two pairs of ceramic earrings, each developed with Generation Z in mind, particularly the demographic’s interest in the 90s.

In a news release speaking on the collection, Mahtani noted the collection’s roots in nostalgia and its links to her youth. She added: “The Alighieri x Yoox capsule is a collection of symbols to guide the younger generations through the ups and downs of life’s daily challenges and adventures.”

The collection, available exclusively through Yoox, is also included in the Yooxygen category, due to the brand’s sustainable and ethical practices.

In 2020, Alighieri was the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Award for British Design, which recognised the label’s commitment to working with local UK manufacturers and maintaining a low carbon footprint.