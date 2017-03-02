London's first 24-hour textile studio opens

A new textile printing studio, Design Me Textiles, has opened in London to provide an affordable place for students, graduates, and textile designers to print anything 24-hours a day.

Launched by design graduate Michelle Smith following her experience at university, where the lack of access in the textiles studio prevented her from carrying out the textile processes that she needed for her final collection, the studio aims to offer a textile one-stop shop, supporting many different designers from start-up to well-established businesses.

The studio, based in Peckham, provides screen-printing, dye and digital fabric printing facilities, including a wash out booth with pressure washer, drying cupboard, bullet steamer and sublimation and reactive digital fabric printers, as well as space for weekly workshops.

Monthly memberships are available in four different options, catering to everyone's needs, including a student/graduate package and off-peak weekends only package. In addition, there is a a pay as you go option. Members include menswear designers Alex Mullins and Liam Hodges.

Images: courtesy of Design Me Textiles