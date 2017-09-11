London Show Rooms partners with Tranoï

British Fashion Council’s platform during Paris Fashion Week, London Show Rooms is collaborating with Tranoï on the first edition of Tranoï Week, which will take place from September 27 to October 3.

16 British-based fashion designers have been selected to showcase as part of London Show Rooms at Tranoï Week, within the new showroom space at the VNH Gallery that will be a hybrid between a showroom, art gallery and trade show.

The British Fashion Council selected designers are: Alighieri, Dilara Findikoglu, Eudon Choi, Luna del Pinal, Marta Jakubowski, Mimi Wade, Nabil Nayal, Richard Malone, Richard Quinn, Roberta Einer, Ryan Lo, Sadie Williams, Samuel Guì Yang, The-Sirius, Asai and Supriya Lele.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: “We are excited to announce the new positioning of the British Fashion Council’s London show Rooms as a part of Tranoï Week, reinforcing our showroom’s place at the heart of Paris Fashion Week.

“This new partnership will see us working together to reach new audiences to the benefit of some of London’s most exciting emerging designer businesses.”

David Hadida, chief executive of Tranoï, added: “We are proud to support London’s best talent and are determined to serve their creativity with the exposure it deserves.”

They will be placed in the spotlight alongside 15 international and French fashion designers also taking part in Tranoï Week at the VNH Gallery, which is also partnering with K-Fashion Project and Ethipop.

London Show Rooms has been a British Fashion Council initiative for nine years and offers selected British designers to promote themselves outside of London.

London Show Rooms at Tranoï Week will take place during Paris Fashion Week from September 27 to October 3 at the VNH Gallery, 108 rue Vieille du Temple in Le Marais, 75003 Paris.

Image: courtesy of British Fashion Council/Tranoï