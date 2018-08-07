Long awaited Guess and Sean Wotherspoon collaboration hits retailers

The latest pieces from Guess and Sean Wotherspoon’s colorful line of ‘90s sendup pieces have hit online retailers.

Inspired by California’s rich landscape, the collection was initially unveiled at a Los Angeles Farmer’s Market event in May. Featuring color blocked hoodies, T-shirts and dyed denim jackets - many of the items are adorned with vintage Guess graphics of flowers, fruit and vegetables - ranging in hues from apple green to dragon fruit purple. Other notable buys include a produce tote bag, canvas backpack, belt bag and hat. Much of the clothing is available in a variety of colors.

Earlier this year, Round Two founder Wotherspoon showed his preference for retro flair when he teamed with Nike to design the widely popular sneaker Air Max 1 sole and Air Max 97 upper.

Photo credit: Courtesy of the brand.