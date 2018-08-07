Fashionunited
 
Long awaited Guess and Sean Wotherspoon collaboration hits retailers
FASHION

Justine Browning
|

The latest pieces from Guess and Sean Wotherspoon’s colorful line of ‘90s sendup pieces have hit online retailers.

Inspired by California’s rich landscape, the collection was initially unveiled at a Los Angeles Farmer’s Market event in May. Featuring color blocked hoodies, T-shirts and dyed denim jackets - many of the items are adorned with vintage Guess graphics of flowers, fruit and vegetables - ranging in hues from apple green to dragon fruit purple. Other notable buys include a produce tote bag, canvas backpack, belt bag and hat. Much of the clothing is available in a variety of colors.

Earlier this year, Round Two founder Wotherspoon showed his preference for retro flair when he teamed with Nike to design the widely popular sneaker Air Max 1 sole and Air Max 97 upper.

Photo credit: Courtesy of the brand.
