Long John Celebrates it’s 10th anniversary this year

Long John is an online denim magazine that is founded by Wouter Munnichs from The Netherlands. Now, this year, he’s celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since 2011, he’s sharing daily updates with the last denim news, and denim-related topics within the industry.

Inspiration & Educational Denim Platform

He created an inspiration and educational platform for denim professionals and consumers. The content of the magazine is a mix of new collections, trends, retailers, interviews, events, vintage pieces, videos, books, and magazines. All denim and indigo focussed, from small based denim brands, crafted leather goods, to outstanding denim retail concepts, inspiring interview with the industries finest, to that must have (denim) book or magazine. Also, denim companies are highlighted in special formats to reach their target audience.

Freelance Denim Specialist

Next to Long John, Wouter Munnichs is also working as a denim specialist for brands, retail, denim mills, and events. He’s using his more than 25 years of experience within the industry to consult companies with all kinds of denim projects. These projects are mainly focused on marketing activities to showcase these companies and it’s developments uniquely. He’s creating content for their Instagram feeds, doing Instagram ‘take-overs', writing inspiration articles for their websites, online shops, and blogs. He’s also giving denim workshops to inspire and educate employees at denim companies, and he’s also involved with product development, strategy, connecting influencers with companies, and creating innovative denim concepts. He’s a multitasker as it comes to denim.

In the video here below Wouter Munnichs is talking about his main denim activities, and his denim services;

Co-Founder Butts And Shoulders

Next to that, he’s also co-founder of the Dutch leather brand Butts and Shoulders. A high-end leather brand that focuses on iconic pieces, mostly footwear, that are made with natural vegetable-tanned leather. This leather will age with time and wear, and will be more beautiful in the end. The same that goes for denim.