Long Tall Sally launches fitness portal

Fashion retailer for women 5’8” and taller Long Tall Sally has launched an online fitness portal alongside its new collection of activewear.

The ‘Taller and Stronger’ campaign aims to offer women the best in performance apparel alongside the first dedicated exercise and wellness resource for tall women. The fitness portal was fuelled by a new study conducted by the retailer that revealed that 76 percent of tall women suffer from lower back pain, while 63 percent endure tightness in their shoulders, and 55 percent have knee pain.

In addition, 57 percent of tall women stated that they would like exercise tips and advice specifically designed for their figures.

"Over half of our respondents reported that it's difficult to find stylish activewear because of their height," said Camilla Treharne, creative director at Long Tall Sally. "Because of that, we wanted to create a collection that looks great, performs even better, and will take our customer from swimming to pilates, to running a marathon.”

Anchoring the portal is a new fitness range developed in collaboration with MPG Sport that is specifically tailored for taller women. The MPG x LTS capsule collection offers workout-wear that fuses fashion, function and the perfect tall fit, including bra tops, leggings, tops, and jackets featuring ventilation panels, muscle support, sweat-wicking, reflective, rain resistant, overlocking seaming and quick drying fabric details.

In addition, Long Tall Sally also is launching its own label of athleisurewear, offering options for workouts from yoga to swimming. Both collections will be available on the retailers website for spring/summer 2017.

Image: via Long Tall Sally website