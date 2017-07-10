Look: The 1st edition of 'green' fashion trade fair Soul Salon

Amsterdam - The need for sustainable innovations and developments in the global fashion industry was placed firmly in the spotlight this weekend at Soul Salon, a new fashion trade fair in Amsterdam.

Aiming to 'bring together brands, designers, buyers and press to share their passion for innovation and work together for a sustainable future', the fashion trade fair is the brainchild of Cécile Scheele, the woman behind Powering Sustainable Fashion. Taking place simultaneously with Modefabriek and Market by Kleine Fabriek, the sustainable fashion trade fair opened its doors to the public on Sunday. The atmosphere at Soul Salon amongst exhibitors and visitors was calm but positive as well as upbeat reports FashionUnited NL. 60 brands, including MYOMY Do Goods, Granny's Finest, Po-Zu, Komodo and Mud Jeans were invited by Soul Salon to present their upcoming collections.

Each of the brands showing received personal assistance from the organization and was challenged to make their stands as creative as possible. "If want to get rid of the woolly sock image linked to sustainability then we have to be very creative when it comes to presenting each brand," said Scheele to FashionUnited. Soul Salon was well received on its debut day, with brand's praising the initiative and location and retailers the fact that it was a free-event. Confirmation of the sustainable trade fair's second edition has already been made, as brand's showing at the Ethical Fashion Show in Berlin have shown interest in attending. "They especially wanted to know what it was like so that they can attend the next edition," said Dena Simaite from Noumenon to FashionUnited.

FashionUnited shares its photos from the trade fair's debut opening day below.

The fashion trade fair season has kicked off. During the month of July FashionUnited will focus on trade shows. For all articles on trade fairs, click The fashion trade fair season has kicked off. During the month of July FashionUnited will focus on trade shows. For all articles on trade fairs, click here

Photos: Soul Salon, FashionUnited NL. Credit: Inge Beekmans