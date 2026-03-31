L’Oréal Italia and Istituto Marangoni partner to redefine beauty education

L’Oréal Italia and Istituto Marangoni have launched a new partnership aimed at reshaping beauty education by positioning hair and beauty disciplines alongside fashion and design as creative fields requiring both technical and conceptual expertise.

The initiative, developed with renowned hairstylist Rossano Ferretti, frames modern beauty professionals as hybrid creatives—combining artistry, storytelling and strategic thinking. The programme blends foundational training with specialisations in hair design, make-up and brand management, reflecting evolving industry demands.

The collaboration responds to growing demand for highly skilled talent across the salon and beauty ecosystem, emphasising digital fluency, personalisation and holistic client experience. The approach positions beauty as an increasingly nuanced dialogue between creator and client, rather than a standardised service.

Through new courses—including a three-year undergraduate programme and specialised professional training—the partnership aims to create a new generation of creative practitioners capable of integrating craft, business strategy and cultural awareness.

Overall, the initiative highlights a broader shift in beauty education, elevating hair and beauty disciplines to the same level of creative and intellectual rigour traditionally associated with fashion design.