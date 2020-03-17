Los Angeles Fashion Week canceled due to coronavirus

The coronavirus takes another toll on the fashion industry. As a way to prevent COVID-19 pandemic from spreading further, Los Angeles Fashion Week (LAFW) and the events associated with it have officially been postponed.

According to California Apparel News, who first reported the news, the Art Hearts Fashion producers announced the postponement in an email. The email shared that the Fall/Winter 2020 shows scheduled from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29 at the Majestic Downtown would no longer be presenting, prioritizing the health and safety of participants as well as showgoers. Additional shows at the Petersen Automotive Museum held from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29 have also been canceled.

The organization is currently working to reschedule the event but have not yet disclosed a new date.

Image: Manny Llanura