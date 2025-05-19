Losanje wins ANDAM Fashion Innovation Award 2025

French upcycling company Losanje has been awarded the 2025 ANDAM Fashion Innovation Award for its circular and sustainable solutions transforming deadstock and unwanted textiles into new fabrics and products.

Introduced in 2017, the Innovative Prize aims to support technological innovations that contribute to transforming and reinventing the fashion industry. It is open to any entrepreneur or start-up, French or international, who are willing to develop their project in France in the fields of bio-tech, new materials, production, distribution and circular economy.

The 2025 winner, Losanje, will receive a grant of 100,000 euros to continue supporting its development and scale up its technology. The company will also have access to ANDAM’s network and mentorship from Yann Gozlan, founder and president of Creative Valley.

Guillaume Houzé, president of ANDAM, said in a statement: “ANDAM exists to support all those who create or enable the emergence of new practices in fashion. The Innovation Prize highlights entrepreneurs who work behind the scenes to bring our industry to the forefront of the technological revolutions we are experiencing, often to the benefit of the environment.

“This is the case with Losanje, who this year convinced us with their automatic garment upcycling solutions - when technology truly gives textiles a second life. It is our association’s honour to make this hidden side of fashion visible.”

Losanje manufacturing plant Credits: Losanje

ANDAM names 2025 winner of innovation award and introduces special award for the first time

Losanje supports brands and businesses in the creation of circular textile products through an industrialised, flexible, and tailor-made upcycling solution, transforming textile products, such as clothing, sheets, tarpaulins, and curtains, into ready-to-reuse fabric components through a robotic production line.

Simon Peyronnaud, co-founder of Losanje, added: “We are convinced that this nomination will truly be a game-changer for upcycling. Recognition by a jury of excellence highlights the true potential of this method of revalorisation and production, and its ability to establish itself in the fashion and luxury sectors. 2025 will be the year of upcycling!”

GoldenEye Smart Vision machine Credits: GoldenEye Smart Vision

In addition, ANDAM’s expert committee also awarded the first-ever Innovation Special Prize to Goldeneye Smart Vision, an AI-powered textile quality control technology by French start-up Apollo Plus. The tool, which utilises self-supervised AI, generates digital twins of the fabrics, which can then be used through every stage of production.

Thomas Isnard, co-founder of Goldeneye Smart Vision, said: “Receiving this Special Prize from ANDAM is a powerful signal for our company: it validates the relevance of our technology and strengthens our connection with key players in the French fashion and textile industry.”