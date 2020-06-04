Lost Stock initiative launched to aid Bangladeshi workers

British fashion app Mallzee has launched the Lost Stock initiative, which enables shoppers to buy cancelled clothing stock direct from manufacturers through a personalised fashion box, while supporting a garment worker and their family in Bangladesh at the same time.

The fashion clothing box was launched in May with the aim of selling 10,000 Lost Stock parcels, but following unprecedented support the scheme has already sold more than 80,000 parcels, meaning they can help feed 80,000 families.

The initiative was set up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that led to the cancellation of more than 2 billion US dollars worth of stock orders by retailers, which has left manufacturers in Bangladesh unable to pay workers and with mountains of unwanted stock.

Lost Stock aims to repurpose this unwanted stock by selling 35-pound fashion boxes containing 70 pounds plus worth of clothing matched to the purchaser's size and fashion preferences, with each box sold feeding a family in Bangladesh for one week.

Mallzee launches fashion clothing box scheme to help sell unwanted stock

To be transparent in how the initiative works, Lost Stock has provided a price breakdown to show to consumers exactly where the cost of a Lost Stock box goes, with 37 percent of the retail price donated to its charity partner, Bangladesh NGO SAJIDA Foundation, which will supply food and other goods to clothing workers hit by layoffs and unpaid wages, as well as provide PPE kits and install portable hand washing devices.

While 30 percent goes directly on the product costs, 12 percent on postage, 9 percent on transport and logistic, a further 9 percent on staff costs, marketing and returns, and 3 percent on transaction charges.

Muhymin Chowdhury, head of challenge fund and fundraising for SAJIDA, said in a statement: “Cancelled orders have affected over 1,000 factories and the lives of 2.27 million workers and their families. A recent study found that 47 percent of these workers now have no income - we are working to deliver them basic necessities.

“We are very pleased to partner with Lost Stock whose approach helps redress the unfortunate failures of global brands to practise responsible sourcing. Every Lost Stock box sold will provide a food and hygiene package to support a family for a week. Additionally, Lost Stock purchases garment products at a fair price from Bangladeshi factories helping support them longer term.”

Lost Stock box donates 37 percent of retail price to charity to support Bangladeshi workers

The Lost Stock box is easy to buy, all the consumer needs to do is select whether they wish male or female clothing, their size, and age, as well as preferences on how they dress, such as colour scheme, do they prefer neutrals, darks or brights and do they prefer plain and patterned tops and T-shirts.

Due to high demand, boxes will be delivered in 6-8 weeks and will contain a minimum of three items, mostly tops and T-shirts from spring/summer 2020 collections from major retailers with a guarantee of 50 percent off the retail price.

Mallzee chief executive, Cally Russell added: “With no safety net available for some of the poorest workers in the fashion supply chain we couldn’t sit back and do nothing - leaving families to starve and new clothing heading to landfill. Through Mallzee we have a relationship with over 1.5 million UK shoppers so we have come up with a way to enable them to save lives as they shop.

“People in the UK have really come together to support each other in the fight against coronavirus and it's been really heartwarming to see so many fashion influencers get behind this initiative and help those in the industry who are really suffering as a result of the pandemic. Covid-19 is a health and economic crisis in the UK but it’s going to be a humanitarian crisis in countries like Bangladesh unless support is provided. With the Lost Stock approach, consumers get a great deal and are also helping at the same time.”

Images: courtesy of Mallzee