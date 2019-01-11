Lotherton Museum announces new Fashion Forward exhibition

Lotherton museum in Leeds has announced that it will be introducing a new Fashion Forward exhibition showcasing a collection of brand new and bespoke garments from some of the most exciting designers in Britain, as well as work from final year students of the University of Leeds.

The exhibition will run from 1 March - 20 October 2019, and will shine a spotlight on a talented group of designers who are either from, have studied in, or are currently based in Yorkshire.

The latest pieces from bold design duo Cunnington & Sanderson, and a copper bodice from emerging British sculptural womenswear designer, Sadie Clayton, will be on display. Advocate of the slow fashion movement, Bo Carter, will bring her ethical fashion to the mix, with a selection of garments made from materials including rescue sheep wool, organic bamboo silk and roll-end fabric.

Faye Hindle will display a range of ready-to-wear garments, specialising in structured silhouettes, unusual textures and unconventional techniques, while experimental silicone designer, Jenny Llewellyn, will be producing a brand new piece for the exhibition, consisting of fun statement jewellery in a range of styles.

Natalie Raw, Curator of Dress and Textiles at Leeds Museums & Galleries said in a statement: “The exhibition brings together an inspiring range of contemporary designers who are forging their own path in fashion and breaking the boundaries of what fashion represents.

”From narrative led design to intricate detailing, ethical processes and small scale production, each designer featured has their own story to tell and this resonates with Lotherton’s own story of a museum which has been 50 years in the making.”