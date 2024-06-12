Lotto invests in Brooklyn Aces pickleball team

Italian sports brand Lotto has become the first athletic brand to co-own a professional Pickleball team following a strategic partnership with the Brooklyn Aces.

Lotto, known for its footwear, apparel and accessories in tennis and football, has invested in the Brooklyn Aces alongside owners Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Drake and Michael B. Jordan.

The move will see the Italian brand becoming the Pickleball team's official apparel sponsor, and its branding will be integrated into the Brooklyn Aces logo and on player apparel.

Jameel Spencer, chief marketing officer of fashion and athletic verticals at WHP Global, which owns the Lotto brand, said in a statement: "With Lotto's heritage in soccer and racquet sports, pickleball's explosion on the scene presents a natural opportunity for brand growth.

"The ownership group assembled by the Brooklyn Aces offers a dynamic blend of culture and sports that makes this venture an exciting investment."

Brooklyn Aces x Lotto logo Credits: Brooklyn Aces x Lotto

The Brooklyn Aces recently entered its second year in Major League Pickleball.

Rich Kleiman, Boardroom chief executive and Aces majority owner, added: "We're incredibly excited to welcome Lotto as part of the Brooklyn Aces team.

"Not only are they committed to the growth of this team, but to the growth of pickleball as a whole."