Louis Vuitton 2020 cruise show to take place in New York

Louis Vuitton is headed to New York City for their 2020 cruise show. The news broke to the world when creative director Nicolas Ghesquière posted a video clip advertising the runway show on his Instagram. The video depicted images of Louis Vuitton's past cruise shows accompanied by an image of New York's skyline.

The show will take place on May 8, and the location has yet to be disclosed. While Louis Vuitton shows are often staged at the Louvre Museum, this past May, Ghesquière opted instead to show at the Fondation Maeght in the village of Saint-Paul de Vence in the South of France.

This isn't the first time Louis Vuitton will be leaving their French home for other shores though. In 2017 the brand staged their cruise show in Kyoto, Japan at the Miho Museum.

photo: via us.louisvuitton.com