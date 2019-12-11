Louis Vuitton creates League of Legends capsule with Riot Games

As a luxury label that has become known for its wide variety of collaborations—which includes one made with American streetwear brand Supreme—Louis Vuitton has become a pioneer of innovative fashion. Now, the French fashion house is incorporating esports into its designs.

As part of the world’s first-ever collaboration between a luxury fashion house and a global esports brand, Louis Vuitton has created a capsule collection inspired by Riot Games’ League of Legends. The collection—which was designed by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicholas Ghesquière—features references to the video game’s universes, as well as Ghesquière’s personal interpretations. It also includes a unique, exclusive Monogram Louis Vuitton x League of Legends canvas.

The collection is available for pre-order on Louis Vuitton’s website and select online retailers worldwide.

Images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton