Louis Vuitton Cruise show to take place on French Riviera

For this year's Cruise show, Louis Vuitton is going to be staying closer to home. While the brand has gone everywhere from Kyoto to Monaco for Cruise, this year they have selected the French Riviera as the sight of their Cruise 2019 runway show. The show is scheduled for May 28.

Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicholas Ghesquiere is known for turning to iconic modernist architecture for his venues. The brand's Cruise 2018 show last year took place at the Miho Museum, and was designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei. On trend with his love for modernist architecture, the choice of the French Riviera pays both a tribute to the location's architectural history and Louis Vuitton's own French history.

Although Louis Vuitton's exact location for their show has not been revealed, given the lengthy list of architectural options such as the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild and the Musée Picasso, this May's show is expected to be one artistic treat.

photos: via Louisvuitton.com