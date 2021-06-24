Louis Vuitton donates 380,000 dollars to UNICEF

Louis Vuitton and their menswear creative director Virgil Abloh are giving back through a partnership with UNICEF. Last year, Abloh designed the Silver Locket bracelet to raise funds for the United Nations agency’s emergency programs. This year, the designer is furthering the partnership by participating in Generation Unlimited, a program for youth and entrepreneurship in Ghana. Abloh is Ghanaian by heritage, so he has personal ties to the country.

As part of the partnership, Abloh will lead a masterclass focused on creativity and entrepreneurship. The event will be livestreamed on social media.

Louis Vuitton’s Silver Locket bracelet has raised 14 million dollars for UNICEF. The proceeds from the 2020 sales helped provide relief after the deadly explosion in Beirut.