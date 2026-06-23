Louis Vuitton kicks off Paris men's fashion week amidst heatwave

Pharrell Williams' show for Louis Vuitton is set to mark the first day of men's fashion week. The event begins on Tuesday in Paris, amidst a heatwave currently affecting France.

The heatwave is also impacting the Parisian shows, with record temperatures expected until the end of the week. One of the most anticipated events, the Dior show, was initially scheduled for Wednesday at the Nissim de Camondo museum at 2:30 pm. It has been moved forward to 9:00 am to mitigate the effects of the heat. Similarly, the Rick Owens show, planned for midday on Thursday, has been rescheduled to 10:00 am.

As is tradition, students from the Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) will open the spring/summer 2027 week. French brands Études Studio and Saint Laurent are expected next, before the major Louis Vuitton show in the evening.

Pharrell Williams: focus on the ocean and surf culture

Its artistic director Pharrell Williams, a multi-talented star, is expected to bring “a younger vision of fashion and masculinity (...) with a focus on suiting and tailoring, something that is very popular with the new generation,” Patrick Clark, head of fashion at GQ France magazine, told AFP.

In January, the designer presented his collection centred around a futuristic house and a bucolic garden, having sent out camel leather slippers as invitations. This time, he has kept the material and colour but has focused on the cap.

On Instagram, the American designer has revealed clues about the theme of his next show, with a photo of a surfboard in the same tones and a video of surfers seemingly announcing an ode to the ocean and the beach.

One of his posts refers to the “coastal community”. It also announces that “the united force of water permeates the new collection” by Pharrell Williams. He was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia, a coastal city in the US on the Atlantic Ocean.

“Life is born in water. (...) Connecting with the ocean means reconnecting with your roots,” a voiceover says in the video.

Other highlights of the week'

Among the other anticipated shows is that of Northern Irishman Jonathan Anderson, who will present his third menswear collection for Dior.

After presenting a collection in January that mixed aristocratic and punk touches, the 41-year-old designer could once again choose to surprise with unlikely combinations.

Until Sunday, some 70 brands will unveil their new collections for the upcoming spring and summer. Key events to watch include the first menswear offerings from Briton Sarah Burton for Givenchy on Thursday. The debut from American Michael Rider for Celine on Sunday is also highly anticipated.