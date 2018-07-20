Louis Vuitton launches exclusive capsule collection on 24 Sèvres

Louis Vuitton has partnered up with the luxury e-commerce platform 24 Sèvres for an exclusive capsule collection, featuring reimagined versions of pieces from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter collection 2019/2019. This is the first time the two companies collaborate.

The highly-coveted Archlight sneakers, for example, come in a new color palette. Same goes for the Vanity bag, re-released in exclusive colorways. The collection also includes matching sunglasses and earrings, and a black Jersey dress which was embellished with Louis Vuitton’s logo in the 24 Sèvres version.

The collection is available on 24 Sèvres’ website (France and UK only). Prices range between 255 pounds (285 euros) and 2570 pounds (2878 euros).

Photos: Courtesy LVMH newsroom