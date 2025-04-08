Louis Vuitton launches home collection during Milan Design Week

French fashion house Louis Vuitton is broadening its lifestyle vision with a full home collection unveiled during Milan Design Week.

In a statement, Louis Vuitton said the Home Collection marks a new chapter in the French luxury brand’s history and will showcase “a comprehensive world dedicated to the art of living,” featuring five product categories: furniture and lighting, decoration, including objects and textiles, tableware, gaming pieces, and Objets Nomades, where it invites designers to imagine experimental yet functional furniture pieces and design objects.

The move into homeware and furniture is a direct descendant of the House’s historic creations, combining creativity and practicality, explains the fashion brand. Examples of this have included the 1885 Bed Trunk, the 1930 Stokowski Secretary Desk-Trunk in Monogram canvas and the Library Trunk, a cross between a piece of furniture and a travel object, as well as its Objets Nomades collection first introduced in 2012.

Louis Vuitton Home Collection – Milan Design Week installation Credits: Louis Vuitton

The comprehensive home offering is being showcased at Milan’s Neoclassical Palazzo Serbelloni until April 13 as part of Milan Design Week. The collection will also be on display in the brand’s newly renovated Via Montenapoleone flagship in Milan, with the entire second floor dedicated to design.

To celebrate the launch, Louis Vuitton is paying tribute to the Italian graphic artist Fortunato Depero with his futuristic textile and tableware creations and to French architect and designer Charlotte Perriand with new textiles inspired by their archival designs.

At the heart of the home collection is the Louis Vuitton Signature collection, a new furniture and lighting offer showcasing a contemporary aesthetic and a “refined sense of design and creativity”. The collection includes modular sofas and chairs, sideboards and tables.

The luxury French fashion house has also worked with several designers for the collection, including French designer Patrick Jouin, who has created an armchair nestled within a zippered leather cladding and accessorised with a golden padlock similar to the brand’s travel trunk. While Cristián Mohaded subtly punctuated his pieces with the Louis Vuitton codes through signature stitching, graphics or details of trunk-making craftsmanship, and Italian designer Patricia Urquiola presented a comforting, curvaceous new armchair and various decorative objects. There is also a new lamp from Atelier Biagetti made from leather.

Other highlights from the home collection launch include an “exceptional gaming” category, including a pinball machine inspired by the world of men’s creative director Pharrell Williams and his autumn/winter 2025 show, alongside a game table for lovers of chess or mahjong, and Estúdio Campana reinterprets table football with a surrealist take inspired by the aquatic world.