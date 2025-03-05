Louis Vuitton taps Pat McGrath to lead its debut beauty line

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is launching into beauty and has tapped acclaimed British make-up artist Pat McGrath as its first creative director of cosmetics.

In a statement, Louis Vuitton said that ‘La Beauté Louis Vuitton’ was an “exciting venture” for the fashion house and would expand its vision “rooted in the spirit of travel and creative excellence”.

Debuting in autumn, La Beauté Louis Vuitton will mark the brand’s first foray into make-up and will include eye shadows and lipsticks. The aim is for the line to complement the fashion house’s thriving fragrance business.

Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive of Louis Vuitton, said in a statement: “La Beauté Louis Vuitton is a natural business evolution, driven by our meticulous attention to quality, formula and innovation.

“Through this new universe, we have the opportunity to further accompany clients in their everyday lives with purpose and pleasure, while continuing to celebrate our creativity and heritage.”

A teaser image for Louis Vuitton's foray into make-up - eye shadow palette Credits: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton to launch debut beauty products in autumn 2025 - La Beauté Louis Vuitton

While further details on the products were not unveiled, Louis Vuitton added that the beauty launch reflects “the broadening scope of luxury,” and ties in with the house’s travel history embracing beauty, with innovative vanity cases specially crafted for the transport of delicate toiletries, perfumes and cosmetics. In the 1920s, Louis Vuitton designed luxurious powder compacts, brushes and mirrors.

McGrath, who is also the founder of beauty brand Pat McGrath Labs, will oversee the development of the beauty business and added: “Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity and innovation.

“The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”