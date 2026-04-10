Louis Vuitton to open pop-up hotel in London celebrating monogram

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is celebrating 130 years of its iconic monogram with a pop-up hotel in London.

The immersive pop-up will transform a townhouse in London’s Mayfair into the Louis Vuitton Hotel, featuring rooms that celebrate how its monogram, first created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton as a tribute to his father, has become a symbol of heritage, craftsmanship, and ongoing innovation.

Open from April 24 until June 21, the Louis Vuitton Hotel London on Berkeley Square, will showcase immersive rooms dedicated to its most recognisable bag styles – the Speedy, Keepall, Noé, Alma, and Neverfull. The rooms will celebrate the history and heritage of each bag “as an accessory as well as a cultural artefact,” highlighting the craftsmanship of the designs.

“From the Keepall Lobby to Bar Noé, Speedy room to the Café Alma and more, every corner of the townhouse is designed to bring the monogram and ‘Art of Travel to life’ in unexpected ways,” adds Louis Vuitton in the press release.

At the heart of the pop-up is a Louis Vuitton café experience, ‘Café Alma,’ which will be designed to bring a touch of “Parisian allure” to London. It will feature two culinary experiences: a two-course luncheon and an afternoon tea, alongside ‘Monogram Moments,’ serving champagne, coffees, teas, and "playful British patisseries".

There will also be an intimate champagne and cocktail bar “blending Parisian elegance with contemporary London energy,” celebrating the spirit of travel. In the evenings, the bar will transform into a “vibrant Mayfair destination,” with curated DJs on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Other highlights include a dedicated 'Care Services' area, which will allow guest to bring their Louis Vuitton pieces “for a restorative short stay at the hotel,” alongside personalisation services, including the hot-stamping of distinctive patches available solely at the Louis Vuitton Hotel.