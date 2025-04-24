Loungefly launches collection with KFC

Lifestyle brand Loungefly has partnered with fast-food chain KFC to create a special collection of wearable accessories.

Set to launch online at Loungefly.com on April 25, the collaboration collection from the Funko-owned brand includes unique designs inspired by KFC’s original recipe fried chicken, the famous Colonel Sanders, and its drumsticks.

Loungefly KFC backpack Credits: Loungefly

“At Loungefly, we’re constantly exploring new and exciting brand partnerships to surprise and delight fans,” said Doug Oglesby, senior vice president, product strategy and planning at Funko. “Our latest collaboration with KFC is a prime example of how we lean into our industry-leading licensing opportunities to create bold, creative accessories. And, this collection perfectly captures the fun and authenticity that fans of both brands will love.”

The collection includes a Sherpa KFC Drumstick Crossbody Bag (MSRP 75 dollars), a pearlescent KFC Mini Backpack (MSRP 80 dollars), and a Colonel Sanders Wallet (MSRP 40 dollars). With features such as detailed zipper charms and custom-themed linings, Loungefly’s accessories reflect a genuine dedication to the fandoms they represent.

Loungefly KFC drumstick bag Credits: Loungefly

Every item in the collection is said to have been designed with care, with no details overlooked to satisfy all fans.