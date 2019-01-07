& Love Stories launches exclusive collection with Net-a-Porter

Amsterdam-based lingerie label & Love Stories has launched an exclusive collection with luxury e-tailer Net-a-Porter, just in time for Valentine’s Day. With a color palette dominated by muted pink and warm rust shades, the collection was inspired by Paris in the 1970s, when Jane Birkin met Serge Gainsbourg. Prices range from 40 euros (45 US dollars or 35 pounds) to 180 euros (205 Us dollars or 161 pounds).

The collaboration with Net-a-Porter marks yet another step in the expansion of the Dutch brand founded by Marloes Hoedeman in 2013. In June, the label teamed up with fast fashion giant H&M for a 20-item collaborative capsule of lingerie, sleepwear and accessories.

