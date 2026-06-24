LPU highlights industry-focused approach to fashion design education

India’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) is highlighting its School of Fashion Design as a hub for creativity, technology, and industry engagement, emphasizing a curriculum designed to prepare students for evolving careers in fashion.

According to the university, the program combines traditional design skills with training in textiles, garment manufacturing, fashion marketing, sustainability, and digital tools. Students study areas including pattern making, garment construction, dyeing, printing, and fashion illustration while gaining access to specialized design studios and laboratories.

LPU says its curriculum is regularly updated to reflect international industry developments and incorporates topics such as entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable practices. Industry professionals also contribute through workshops and seminars aimed at providing insight into current market expectations.

The university places a strong emphasis on experiential learning, encouraging students to participate in fashion shows, exhibitions, competitions, and industry-linked projects. International collaborations and exchange opportunities are also intended to expose students to global trends and cross-cultural perspectives.

LPU reports that its School of Fashion Design maintains partnerships with universities, organizations, and brands in India and abroad, including collaborations with academic institutions and industry associations. The school offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs and recently opened admissions for 2026.

For fashion educators, the program reflects broader trends in fashion education, where creative development is increasingly integrated with digital technologies, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and international engagement. For students, it illustrates how institutions are adapting curricula to meet changing industry demands and expanding career pathways across design, merchandising, retail, and entrepreneurship.