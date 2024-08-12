Lucchese expands partnership with Dallas Cowboys

American bootmaker Lucchese has announced an expansion of its partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, making it the ‘Official Boot’ of the National Football League (NFL) team.

The company has already been working with and supplying bespoke performance boots to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) for 13 years, which have garnered a more international audience in recent months due to the heightened popularity of an eponymous Netflix documentary released earlier this year.

Now, Lucchese will be expanding its expertise to the cheerleaders’ associated NFL team through the launch of a ‘Lucchese x Dallas Cowboys Collection’ in a bid to “elevate its status as the premier, luxury western-lifestyle brand” through products described as pieces of Lucchese and Cowboys history.

In a release, president of Lucchese, Doug Kindy, said: “The bond between Lucchese and the Dallas Cowboys as two Texas-based institutions is strengthened by our mutual appreciation of each other’s rich history and dedication to excellence.

“This partnership is not the beginning of something new, rather, the continuation and strengthening of a joint legacy. Lucchese prides itself on championing our craft, which has made us the clear and prime choice for America’s Team.”

Being the first collection offering a shoe for the whole family, the line will consist of two men’s boots; four women’s styles, one of which is modelled off the shoes worn by in the official DCC uniform; and the first-ever Lucchese children’s boot, with sizes ranging from kids 10 to 13 and youth one to three.

There will also be two “fan favourites” released for men and a six-piece Star collection for women, celebrating the star-motif known linked to the Dallas Cowboys logo, all of which will first become available via a pre-sale and, at the end of August, to later be sold online and in select Lucchese stores.