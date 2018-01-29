Luciano Benetton and Oliviero Toscani unveil Fabrica’s new direction

London - Luciano Benetton, one of the founders of the Italian fashion brand United Colors of Benetton, has joined forces once more with leading photographer Oliviero Toscani to unveil the new direction of Fabrica, Benetton Group’s communications research centre.

Based in Treviso, Italy, Fabrica is an integral part of the Benetton Group. First established in 1994 by Luciano Benetton and Oliviero Toscani, the research centre aims to inspire young “social catalysts” who after working at the centre, continue their work independently. The centre encourages its researchers to take a cross-disciplinary approach and interact with other sectors, such as social and environmental sciences, food, cinema, art, poetry, journalism, design, spirituality, music, politics and more.

The new direction sees Benetton Group transforming Fabrica into an arena open to everyone under the title “Fabrica Circus 24/7x52”. Acting as a safe place to celebrate imagination, the centre will act as a cultural point of reference for young researchers to meet international masters and professionals, a kind of Renaissance bottega dell’arte, which stimulates discussions. Throughout the year the “Fabrica Circus 24/7x52” will offer a wide range of events, among them four multidisciplinary seasonal festivals and a number of conferences, performances, workshops, concerts and exhibitors all which aim to experiment in modern communication. The first seasonal festival is set to take place from March 23 to 25.

Benetton Group offered a first glimpse of “Fabrica Circus 24/7x52” on January 26, which included an afternoon of lectures, exhibitions and concerts from German photographer Daniel Stier, Dutch design student and founder of the Instagram account @dearcatcallers Noa Jansma and Wakal, a Mexican musician living in Paris.

Photos: Fabrica