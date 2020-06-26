Lucky Brand distributes over 150,000 masks through donations and sales

Lucky Brand has announced that it achieved distribution of over 150,000 protective face masks to date. The denim brand has donated masks to 39 Los Angeles-based organizations that support BIPOC, the unhoused community and low-income individuals who have been affected by this health and economic crisis.

The brand has also sold masks to consumers through a "Get 5, Give 5" program, which costs 25 dollars for a pack of five reusable, washable non-medical masks. Lucky Brand has donated five masks for every pack of five sold.

"I continue to be surprised by the number of organizations offering similar services, none of which can keep up with the profound need due to housing insecurity," said Allison Charalambous, Lucky Brand's senior manager of sustainability and regulatory compliance, said in a statement.

"I am also saddened by stories from our community partners witnessing this need grow before their eyes, as the number of unhoused increases. We cannot forget that we are not out of this crisis, we are merely at the beginning. I'd like to share a big thank you to our customers who have enabled donations to the less fortunate, and a huge thank you to the community organizations tirelessly offering support."

Lucky Brand's "Get 5, Give 5" program is currently available through its e-commerce site.