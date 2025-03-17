Lucy & Yak is launching a collection supporting Neurodiversity Celebration Week

Socially and environmentally conscious fashion and lifestyle brand Lucy & Yak is launching a limited-edition collection in support of Neurodiversity Celebration Week, which runs from March 17 to 23.

The collection launches on March 18 and has been designed by neurodivergent artist and founder of We Are Hairy People, Sarah Caulfield, and includes dungarees, T-shirts, and trousers, all made from organic materials and featuring unique hand-painted illustrations.

The designs in the collection by Caulfield draw inspiration from animals that represent neurodivergent traits and experiences, aiming to open up conversations about neurodiversity while celebrating and expressing lived experiences.

Lucy & Yak x Sarah Caulfield collection supporting Neurodiversity Celebration Week Credits: Lucy & Yak

Highlights include dungarees with hand-painted bees referencing how, like autistic minds, they follow their own rhythms, working with precision and purpose, whether alone or alongside others, and trousers with illustrations of octopuses, creatures that are “highly intelligent, deeply sensitive, and masters of adapting to their surroundings”.

There are also T-shirts with snails on, celebrating the beauty of “slow processing, deep thinking, and taking the world in at our own pace”.

Lucy & Yak x Sarah Caulfield collection supporting Neurodiversity Celebration Week Credits: Lucy & Yak

Commenting on the collection, Caulfield said in a statement: “This collection celebrates that being yourself is powerful. Neurodiversity is ‘different not less’, just like the creatures we’ve chosen to represent it.”

The move follows Lucy & Yak introducing sensory-friendly shopping sessions across their network of shops in 2023. On the 17th of each month (or as close to), the brand adjusts its stores to create a welcoming shopping atmosphere for neurodivergent customers, from sensory-friendly lighting, more considered music choices, stickers to show that you’d rather not be approached, and making fidget toys available.

The collection with Sarah Caulfield will be available online through Lucy & Yak’s website and in stores. 100 percent of the profits from the collection will be donated to The ADHD Foundation, the UK’s leading neurodiversity charity.

The collaboration coincides with Lucy & Yak’s recently launched series, ‘Make What Moves You,’ which celebrates people who forge their own paths, follow their passions, and "dress for themselves, not to fit in with the crowd”. The brand will spotlight neurodivergent makers and creators in a new campaign showcasing how creative expression "isn’t just a hobby or a side project”.