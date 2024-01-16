Lucy & Yak launch new collection to normalise nipples

Conscious clothing brand Lucy & Yak is launching a photography print-based collection featuring a diverse array of bare breasts and chests to normalise all nipples.

Launching on January 18, the ‘Baring All’ collection features a display of real-life models baring all, from large to small breasts, mastectomies to post-op trans chests to raise awareness of breast and chest censorship, which are often unfairly censored by society, and social media platforms.

Lucy & Yak ‘Baring All’ collection Credits: Lucy & Yak

The move comes as the clothing brand reveals that half of the UK agrees that society needs to normalise a diversity of breasts and chests, while two in five adults add that they believe online breast and chest censorship reinforces views about some parts of the human body being inherently sexual or offensive.

Lucy Greenwood, co-founder of Lucy & Yak, said in a statement: “With this new collection, we want to show off the bodies that might usually be censored either online or in real life and get people talking by hearing other people’s stories.

“We’ve come up against many barriers to showcasing the campaign photography in public, from issues of showing our images on billboards, to worries about posting the print on social media due to censorship and shadow banning. We want to use our platform to show off something that is deemed as taboo, and ask the question, why are some bodies/nipples censored and sexualised, while others are not?”

Lucy & Yak ‘Baring All’ collection Credits: Lucy & Yak

The collection includes the ‘Murphy’ jacket and ‘Beau’ trousers, the ‘Benny’ T-shirt, a retro-inspired ‘Patty’ mini-dress, and underwear, including a boxer designed to have a gender-neutral fit, and the brand’s Original dungarees.

The Brighton and Barnsley-based clothing brand will also be donating 1.50 pounds from each product sold will be donated to Coppafeel charity.

Lucy & Yak ‘Baring All’ collection Credits: Lucy & Yak

Lucy & Yak ‘Baring All’ collection Credits: Lucy & Yak

Lucy & Yak ‘Baring All’ collection Credits: Lucy & Yak