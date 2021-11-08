LuisaViaRoma partners with nonprofit Oxfam

Italian luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma has teamed up with the nonprofit organisation, Oxfam, on the ‘I was a sari’ project, targeting the issues of discrimination and lack of sustainability in production.

Through the transformation of upcycled Indian saris, the collaboration resulted in a 24 piece exclusive collection, with creations including kimonos and mule shoes adorned with embroidery.

As part of LVRSustainable, the project emerged from a collaboration between Stefano Funari, Community Outreach Programme (CORP) India, Srujna and Reality Gives and NGOs based in Mumbai.

Alongside the collection, the retailer told the stories of the women who have managed to improve their living conditions thanks to the help of Oxfam. The project looked to communicate the effects of discrimination and inequality, with further initiatives in place to help women grow both personally and professionally.

The collection is available online through the LuisaViaRoma website, with a portion of the income from each item bought going towards the label’s support of Oxfam, guaranteeing 500 litres of water per purchase, sufficient for the needs of a family for a whole week.